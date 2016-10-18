Forum brings different perspectives to presidential election

The forum centered on issues such as the election relating to the Supreme Court, racial and class politics, international affairs, gender politics and the mass media. After an hour of presentation from six panelists, audience members were invited to ask questions for the second half of the forum.

Students filled out most of the audience, many with pens and paper to take notes for class credit. Among them, juniors Landon Cobb and Tiffany Russell said that they are both fairly decided on who they will vote for when they hit the polls in the next few weeks, but that didn’t stop them from coming out to gain a new perspective on the election ‚ as panelists described it, one unlike any other.

“I just think it’ll be interesting to see (the election) from an academic side,” Cobb said.

Still, community members took the opportunity to attend the open event.

Fall Branch residents Sharon Brown, Deanna Richardson and Zellie Earnest sat toward the front of the auditorium and said they were interested to hear the panelists’ takes on the divisive election after hearing about the election on the radio.

“I think people need to be more informed about the issues and get away from the personality aspect of it,” Brown said.

All three agreed that they felt it is important for college students to get out to the polls and vote, and Earnest added that he attended out of curiosity to see what students on campus learn about the election.

Colin Glennon, assistant professor of ETSU’s Department of Political Science, presented first with a look into something that’s popped up throughout campaigning – the election in terms of the Supreme Court. While a 10-minute time limit only allowed Glennon to touch on the controversy surrounding President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court, he referenced campaigns’ uses of Supreme Court justice appointments by the next president as being largely used as a scare tactic on each side, and that focus should also rest on state legislation.

“It makes for a nice, easy sound bite so you can point to the things you disagree with,” he said during his presentation.

While hovering around their respective subjects, most of the panelists agreed that the 2016 election has been unlike any other. Press opinion page editor and panelist Robert Houk pointed to the name-calling that has been prevalent in the primaries and has carried on through the general election, stating that this year’s election has gone to a different level in the media.

Daryl Carter, associate professor in the Department of History, took on a perspective of racial and class politics.

But he said that the issues surrounding women that the election is far more troubling, including where Donald Trump is concerned.

“It’s not about an issue of whether this was ‘boy talk,’” Carter said. This is about a man who feels he can do or say anything. This is a man who has a grudge against women.

“We need to bring reason back, we need to bring civility back. We don’t have to go down this road.

