An election unlike any other? ETSU to host panel centered around 2016 election

This is far from the first event that the planning team ETSU Votes has rolled out this year for students to take an interest in politics, but will offer a glance at the election with six different lenses followed by a question-and-answer session with the audience.

The main focus of the forum is for students — and community members — is to be as informed as possible about the upcoming election and to get them interested and active in the politics that shape their lives, ETSU department of political science Chairman Andrew Battista said.

“ETSU is committed to trying to stimulate student interest and participation in general,” he said, adding that students are encouraged to take a look into elections and politics surrounding their communities as well.

During the first hour of the forum, faculty members and guest speakers will cover such topics relating to the election as the Supreme Court, international relations, mass media, racial and class politics, gender politics and Battista will speak on the upcoming election from a historical perspective.

ETSU Votes is an organization dedicated to bringing more students to the polls this Election Day by helping them register. Battista said the movement on campus is part of a bigger competition across the Southern Conference to see which universities can wrangle the most newly-registered voters in time for the election.

Battista said he hopes the forum will help shed some light on the subject of the election instead of the negativity that tends to surround such a divisive election, and that it may in turn help voter turnout when the time comes.

“2016: An Election Unlike Any Other?” begins Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the D.P. Culp University Center’s Martha Street Culp Auditorium, with presentations lasting until 8 p.m. Audience members will be free to ask panelists questions after presentations have concluded until 9 p.m. The forum is open to the community as well as ETSU students.

