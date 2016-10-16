Police appreciation takes center stage at Party in the Park

Party in the Park was born after Johnson City Police Department Chief Mark Sirois said he and the department started receiving a lot of positive feedback from the community; the department then pulled together with the Johnson City Community Roundtable to assemble an event free to the public.

“This gives me a good feeling and I think that it shows that this is a partnership,” Sirois said. “Public safety isn’t just about the police or just about the community, it’s about the police and community working together.”

Kids bounced on inflatables that towered in the middle of Founders Park, while music wove through the amphitheater and police dealt handshakes to attending community members. Food trucks offered snacks to party guests and children took turns driving a miniature police car around the park entrance.

Sirois said that he was pleased with the turnout, adding that he would like to see the party blossom into an annual event.

JCCR committee member Bill Coleman said the organization sprung from the tension that has been cultivated between police and communities across the nation. The JCCR, Coleman said, will serve as a vessel of communication to foster a healthy relationship between the JCPD and the community.

Families stretched across the park grounds to enjoy the afternoon, including Sandra Anderson and her family.

Anderson helped her one-year-old grandson blow bubbles for the wind to catch and whisk away, and said she and her family attended the event in honor of the officers on duty on the JCPD force, including her son.

“We just think it’s wonderful that this is bringing everyone together,” she said.

