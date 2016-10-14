JCP Week in Review, October 14 - VIDEO

The plan would provide $1.195 million to R&G Ventures to rehabilitate the historic flour mill, which was recently damaged by fire. The JCDA would administer the 20-year incentive program in which borrowed funds would be paid back by capturing new taxes generated by the increase in property values after development.

The program would be split into two phases. The first phase would only concern renovation of the building’s “footprint” — the 40,000 square feet of blighted floor space in the mill.

R&G principal Grant Summers, president of Summers-Taylor Inc., said the second phase would involve outparcels. The company plans to buy the neighboring Mize Farm & Garden Supply building and build smaller spaces for businesses along State of Franklin Road.

Johnson City police investigators need the public’s help identifying a man they believe has cloned credit cards and used them at a local department store.

Sgt. Don Shepard said the man has been to several businesses in and around Johnson City using credit card information that doesn’t belong to him.

Anyone having information is requested to contact the Johnson City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (423)434-6166 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 434-6158. To send a confidential tip text 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or send a tip to www.citizenobserver.com. You can also send messages via the Johnson City Police Department’s website at www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid.

The Science Hill Lady Hilltoppers saved their best for last, and upset top-seeded Tennessee High 2-0 for the District 1-AAA championship Thursday night at Kermit Tipton Stadium.

Riley Cox and Paige Carlson scored second-half goals as the Hilltoppers improved to 11-9 and advanced to the Region 1-AAA semifinals, where they will play host to District 2-AAA runner-up Morristown West. Tennessee High fell to 14-2 and will play at District 2-AAA champion South Doyle in the regional semis.

A 46-year-old caboose made its way through Jonesborough yesterday, and settled into its new home next to the tracks it rolled on for more than 20 years.

Ten years after the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society & Museum bought and restored the Southern X450 Caboose from Morristown, spectators gathered to watch the historic trek down Main Street to its retirement next to the restored Chuckey Depot, which should finish its metamorphosis into a railroad museum next year.

Once the Chuckey Depot Museum is up and running, the caboose will serve as a venue for birthday parties or other events. The museum, which is being restored and finished by the town staff and inmate labor, is slated to open in early 2017.

