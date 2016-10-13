Restored caboose makes historic trek down Jonesborough's Main Street

Ten years after the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society & Museum bought and restored the 46-year-old Caboose Southern X450 from Morristown, spectators gathered Thursday morning to watch the caboose make its historic trek down Main Street in Jonesborough to its retirement next to the restored Chuckey Depot, which should finish its metamorphosis into a railroad museum next year.

About two dozen onlookers watched as workers lowered two sets of wheels onto a set of display tracks with the help of a crane, followed by the 38-ton caboose, which snapped in place with a loud “clank” that the crowd answered with applause.

Marilyn Monin stopped by the site with her grandchildren, Ella, 5, and Hayden, 7, and the two children were among the first to climb into the caboose in its new home.

Hayden said he thought it was cool to watch the crane lift the big red caboose onto its wheels.

Monin said the family wasn’t even aware of the caboose’s big move and were just enjoying a lazy morning in downtown Jonesborough.

“We just drove by and saw the excitement and decided to see what was going on,” Monin said, adding she was glad for the stop as Hayden and Ella waved through one of the caboose’s windows from the inside.

WVRHSM President Mike Tilley said that while he and the other members of the society and town have been looking forward to the relocation since restoration on the caboose began, he didn’t expect so many eager community members to come out in support.

“We want people in the town to get to see it,” Tilley said. “You can see the children really love getting up in the caboose, so we’ll build a platform.”

Once the Chuckey Depot Museum is up and running, the caboose will serve as a venue for birthday parties or other events. The museum, which is being restored and finished by the town staff and inmate labor, is slated to open in early 2017.

