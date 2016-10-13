Jonesborough's Fine Art in the Park stitches 30 vendors together for 8th year

McKinney Center Director Theresa Hammons said a variety of art will be represented at the free event — pottery, jewelry, photography and paintings are just a few of the works that will be on display this weekend. The artists will be judged by an anonymous critic, and the first-, second- and third-place winners will receive cash prizes after the show closes Sunday evening.

In addition to being a judged show, works will be available for purchase at the show. But you don’t have to break your bank — Hammons said the price range anywhere from $30 to $700 for pieces of work from local artists.

“There's something for everyone and we want everyone to come and see all the wonderful artwork,” Hammons said.

Some of the artists featured at the show also teach classes in their craft through the Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts at the McKinney Center, Hammons said, where students can learn glass blowing, painting and pottery, among many other art classes.

Chocolate Elegance and Olive Oil Divine will give out free samples at the event, and guests over 21 can sample from Tennessee Hills Distillery.

Fine Art in the Park will be held in the Storytelling Park behind the International Storytelling Center and run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, with best-in-show artists being awarded after the show closes on Sunday.

