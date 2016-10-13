Build It Up East TN ready to plow into new year of service with new equipment

Members and recipients of the volunteer-run organization gathered to celebrate and unveil a new tiller to a round of applause. The $4,000 machine will help help volunteers finish out this year’s 25 recipients’ gardens and grow the program next year to 40 recipients for the organization’s gardening program.

“It’s really important to me that people are able to access fresh, healthy food,” Build It Up East TN program leader Lexy Close said.

Carri and Jason Lane were first-time recipients of Build It Up TN this year and said they benefited from the knowledge the organization provided through its numerous workshops throughout the year. Carri said tshe and her husband wanted to start gardening so their five children could have access to healthier food, and the program helped the family avoid the years of trial and error it would have taken them to rear a successful garden.

Lane said that the family is already planning to double their backyard garden next year and possibly dive into canning.

“It’s been exactly what we needed it to be,” she said, adding, “We’ve been able to teach our children a lot of life skills in a very short amount of time.”

The application process for next year’s program will begin about February, Close said, and applications can be found at www.builditupetn.com.

