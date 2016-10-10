Meet the candidates: Johnson City Board of Education hopefuls answer public's questions

The future of Johnson City schools was in the spotlight as five candidates are vying for three open Board of Education seats in the Nov. 8 election and had the chance to answer the public’s questions in a one-hour forum hosted by the Johnson City Press in the Memorial Park Community Center gymnasium Monday evening. Themes circled around choosing the school system’s next superintendent, ongoing maintenance of infrastructure and the possibility of overcrowded city schools and the need to provide up-to-date technology for classrooms.

This year’s election falls on the heels of Superintendent Richard Bales’ retirement announcement in August, and the position is slated to be filled by July 1. Candidates praised Bales’ work for the past 12 years and listed preferred qualities for the individual who will be filling his shoes.

Candidate Jonathan Kinnick, a computer specialist and parent of two Johnson City School System students, said that good written and verbal communication skills fit the bill for the next superintendent, and former educator Bill Smith added that it’s imperative that the potential candidate makes students a priority without getting caught up in administrative duties.

“We need someone who is a strong leader, who can gain the confidence and loyalty of teachers and staff so they will follow the leadership and direction of their superintendent,” incumbent candidate said with his two minutes.

When probed about possible collaboration with Washington County on a co-owned and operated school in Boones Creek, most candidates agreed it was a tricky subject to tackle without more information on a possible consolidation with the county. Candidate and former educator Stacie Torbett expressed concern about teacher salaries if a full city-county collaboration were to transpire, while Belise said he would be open to the idea if it proved to improve things for the system and its students.

Candidate Ronald Scott said that he would rather focus on settling the leadership issue at hand before tackling a problem without enough details.

“I think it’s a good discussion to carry onward, but I do feel it is counterproductive at this point to go down this road,” Scott said.

Technology and infrastructure cropped up when the topic of financial priorities swung around. Torbett said Wi-Fi needs to be readily available in all schools, while Kinnick stressed the importance of staying ahead of the curve when it comes to equipping classrooms with the latest tools.

Smith said keeping an eye on the future is important when devising a long-term plan for maintaining facilities and keeping up with the growth of Johnson City.

Finally, candidates were poised with the ever-persistent question of whether the city needs a second high school. Candidates agreed that now is not the time for a second high school, but some, like Torbett and Belisle, said the idea is one to keep in mind for the future.

