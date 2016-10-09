Police investigating body found in south Johnson City

Capt. Scott Jenkins said the department will release more information at a later date, but as of right now, the incident doesn’t seem to point to homicide.

“This is not a hit and run, this is not any type of intentional thing, there is no foul play suspected,” Jenkins said Sunday evening.

Police were called to an area off the road near South Roan Street at about 1 p.m. Sunday, Jenkins said. The car and body were not visible to passing traffic, he added.

Jenkins said more information will be available on the case within the coming days.