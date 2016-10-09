Communal buzz hits Jonesborough as National Storytelling Festival winds down

The 44th annual festival ended on a high note with guests milling around downtown Jonesborough’s local businesses in between catching the last few events of this year’s festival. The three circus tents still holding programs were filled with smiling faces and open ears as the weekend filled with dozens of hours of storytelling winked out for the year.

In addition to bringing guests from all across the country and the world, International Storytelling Center President Kiran Singh Sirah said that each year knits a little bit more of the community together to help pull off the growing festival.

“People always say this, but they come up to me and tell me that this is the best year,” Sirah said. “When people who have been coming for 44 years come up and tell me that this year is the best yet, that tells me we’re still meeting that standard, and that’s important.”

Sirah estimated about 10,000 people came to enjoy this year’s festival, and even more likely tuned in for the livestream that has been featured the last few years. In addition, Sirah said he noticed this festival attracted more people in a younger demographic — and some schools have taken interest as well.

“One particular school said they came because they’re replicating the National Storytelling Festival by creating their own school festival,” Sirah said. “I think that’s great, that’s why we exist really, as a learning experience.”

Sirah said for community members to keep their ears open in coming years — as the 50th anniversary festival creeps in, he said he plans to work up to something big and to expect more additions and changes to the festival in the next few years.

Email Jessica Fuller at jfuller@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Jessica on Twitter @fullerjf91. Like her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jfullerJCP.