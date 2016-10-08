Wolfe faces Moore opposition in Jonesborough race for mayor

Wolfe’s opponent, Charlie B. Moore, served on the Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen from 1996 to 1998 and from 2000 to 2002. Moore said he decided to throw his hat in the ring after concerns in the community suggested to him that the town’s money wasn’t being spent in the most efficient way.

And Moore said that would be his first step — combing through the financials of the town in search of possible budget cuts. And there’s one cut he said he’s sure he would fight to make.

“I would hang a ‘for sale’ sign on the front door of the water park immediately,” he said, adding that he would like to sell the park to a private entity and use the money to renovate ball fields and create more recreation opportunities for the town. “For one thing, it's a huge liability on the town, and from any facts and figures I can pull up, it's been in the red since day one due to one reason or the other.”

And he might not end the cuts there — the fate of the Jackson Theatre would hinge on the building’s cost to renovate, Moore said, and he said he would consider selling the building to a private entity so as not to put the town into debt. He cited several of Jonesborough’s projects that have fallen to the wayside or have taken a long time to complete due to the town’s financial strain, such as the walking trail winding through town.

“I think there's a problem with finances all across the board and there's things that could be cut out — it's not an unlimited pot of money out there that people can keep digging into,” Moore said. “It's getting to be a very, very expensive town to live in.”

Wolfe, on the other hand, is confident in the financial health of the town while maintaining a $1.31 property tax rate. He said that about half of the debt in the general fund comes from the construction of the Seniors Center. Other than that, Wolfe says the general fund is as consistent as it has been for the past 10 years, and that the debt the center’s construction has acquired has been worth it.

“To those that would say the sky is falling on the debt situation, I say I'm proud of our senior center, I'm proud that we built it and the seniors of this community certainly appreciate it,” Wolfe said. “Even though it was a struggle to complete, we are very proud of it and are certainly glad we did it.”

Wolfe said he feels the town is riding a high of positive energy generated by the decisions made by him and and the Board of Aldermen in his eight-year stretch as mayor. His decision to run for another term, he said, comes from his desire to see through the plans he and the board have put into motion the past couple of years, like the relocation of the city garage in favor of a park and the work started on the town’s water system, roads and traffic flow.

Moore said some of his other concerns with current town leadership stem from a lack of fairness in town administration.

In his door-to-door campaigning, he said he’s found residents are unhappy with administration for various reasons, from brush not being properly picked up to a lack of communication to business owners about town events and a lack of open communication.

“If (shop owners) are having to move out because lack of teamwork, then we've got a problem and we need to get back on board to help every shop owner,” Moore said, later adding, “And as a board — as a mayor — you offer that property owner a discount to his water lines or his sewer or his fire hydrant or whatever it may be the town can help with to build that restaurant.”

Meanwhile, Wolfe points to a list of the town’s accomplishments during his stint as mayor — 35 percent of the streets have been paved, mending aged water pipes has dropped a 61 percent per gallon water loss to 18 percent, sales tax revenues have grown and property tax revenues have grown by 47 percent.

Going forward, Wolfe said he has begun looking into ways to connect Jonesborough’s trail systems to the Tweetsie Trail in addition to continuing the other projects the town has started.

“It’s impossible to look at the Jonesborough today versus the Jonesborough of eight years ago and not say we're not much better off than we were back then. It's taken a lot of effort to get there. What people don't realize is with the wrong leadership, with a negative viewpoint with someone who is not paying attention to promoting the town and is more focused on tearing it down, the positive things can go away a lot more quickly than it was built.”

