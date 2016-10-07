JCP Week in Review, October 7 - VIDEO

The death toll in Haiti is expected to be over 300, with thousands more losing homes and suffering injury. The storm is making landfall in the United States as of now, and many Southeastern communities have issued mandatory evacuation orders.

We will do our best to keep you updated with the facts here at johnsoncitypress.com as the storm continues its path along the coast.

We wish everyone a very safe outcome, and hope for the best.

The Tri-Cities region is in the national headlines again this week, as a Bluff City Middle School parent has demanded the removal of a school textbook because of its inclusion of information about Islam.

At the end of Monday night’s Sullivan County School Board meeting, board member Mark Ireson made a motion to remove the Pearson seventh grade social studies textbook immediately “because it does not represent the values of the county.”

Ireson’s plea came after an impassioned speech from Bluff City Middle School parent Michelle Edmisten, the sole public commenter. “I will not give up this fight,” said Edmisten, “Right this wrong tonight.”

However, after Ireson’s motion, school system officials said there is a textbook removal policy in place that is to be followed, including the parent filling out a form and the formation of a committee on the matter, and that the matter could be addressed at a future called board meeting.

“My child's personal religious beliefs were violated,” said Edmisten, adding that her seventh grade daughter took zeros on the section on Islamic history after a teacher didn’t allow her to opt out of the curriculum and standards and do alternative studies. “Those are zeros that we proudly took and we will not compromise.”

In remarks that drew applause, she called for removal of the book and to “stand with the moral compass” upon which she said the United States was founded and to “take back our families, schools and our country.”

Moses Ballard, who was convicted Aug. 25 of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Michael Rowe, received his sentence this week.

Ballard has been sentenced to 38 years in prison by Washington County Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street, citing his numerous opportunities to turn away from criminal behavior before the deadly night Michael Rowe was killed, and his reluctancy to do so.

Ballard, 31, is already serving a total of 20 years on two prior convictions. He was on probation at the time of Rowe’s shooting death and has since been ordered to serve eight years in an aggravated assault conviction — which started out as an attempted murder shooting case — and 12 years on a drug sale conviction. He will serve the 38 years on top of those prior sentences for a total of 58 years. He’s eligible for parole after serving 30 percent of the 20 years and 35 percent of the 38 years.

Lots of things going on in our region this weekend, as the National Storytelling Festival is happening in Jonesborough, and the Apple Festival is going on in Erwin, as well as plenty of great entertainment options in the Tri-Cities - so get out and enjoy the weekend!