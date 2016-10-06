Heritage Alliance to tell Jonesborough's history through cemetery-based play series

Returning for its third year, ‘A Spot on the Hill’ puts the spotlight on Jonesborough’s historical figures — who are buried in the cemetery in which the series takes place. The play will have two regular showings and a matinee this yea. All proceeds will benefit the Heritage Alliance and its efforts to preserve and restore the cemetery and its tombstones, in addition to telling the stories of those who used to live and are buried in Jonesborough.

“It's a really good way for us to bring in perspectives that we don't get a whole lot of in the written record – diverse opinions, women's voices, black voices, things of that nature,” Heritage Alliance Director Deborah Montanti said.

Anne G’Fellers-Mason researches the figures for the play, and this year’s new faces include Fanny Rhea Fain, who kept a detailed diary during the Civil War, Amanda Bayless, who had personal ties to the Warner Institute, and Dr. Samuel Cunningham, who helped bring the railroad to Jonesborough. While some narratives, such as Cunningham’s, have a well-known and detailed history, others required some extra digging to shape their characters and stories.

But they’re stories worth telling, after all.

“It’s a way to share these stories and keep these memories alive,” G’Fellers-Mason said. “The history of Jonesborough isn't just on Main Street, it goes on up the hill.”

This year’s play will premiere Oct. 14 at 7 p.m., the second performance will on Oct. 15 and a matinee performance will be held Oct. 29. All performances will be held in the Old Jonesborough Cemetery, but will be moved to the Jonesborough/Washington County HIstory Museum in the case of inclement weather.

Tickets are $8 per person and must be purchased ahead of time by calling the Heritage Alliance at 753-9580 or the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 753-1010. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and parking will be available at First Baptist Church on the corner of Main and Boone streets. The play is not recommended for children younger than 10.

