Deadly Hurricane Matthew threatens east coast, millions flee inland

The heavy rains and 140 mph winds left more than 100 people dead in the Caribbean as the storm pressed on toward Florida on Thursday. State officials urged residents to evacuate as the storm grew to a devastating category 4 status, and President Barack Obama declared a state of emergency in Florida on Thursday.

Some have settled with family members in the Tri-Cities for the weekend amid constant calls to evacuate. Others have no choice but to wait out the storm.

Rebecca Ranucci and her children arrived at her mother’s cabin in Roan Mountain early Wednesday morning. She and her kids packed up and left her home in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, which is just north of Charleston, at 2 in the morning to avoid the chaotic traffic the next day was sure to bring.

Ranucci left more than her residence behind, though.

Her husband, a firefighter in North Charleston, stayed behind at his station to help the community prepare for the hurricane and its aftermath.

“The hardest thing for me is not knowing what's going on there,” Ranucci said, adding that this is the first time she’s evacuated without her husband. “My daughter keeps saying, ‘I want my Papa, can we call Papa?’”

Rebecca and her husband, Vincent, have lived in Mount Pleasant for about 15 years, so tropical storms and hurricanes aren’t new to them. Vincent said that the next couple of days contain a lot of waiting for the storm to pass as emergency service personnel won’t leave the station unless winds are less than 45 mph.

But he expects to be clearing a lot of roadways, dealing with electrical outages and flooding after the storm passes through. He and other firefighters have prepared to hunker down in the station, which was built to stand against strong winds, for three days.

“My biggest concern is that my family is safe, and other than that to me it's just another day in the station, it just might be a little busier,” he said as he awaited the storm.

Myrtle Beach resident Diane Thompson and her husband, Willie, were keeping track of the storm’s progress Thursday before making the trek to Johnson City to stay with their daughter and son-in-law. Thompson said it’s not always possible to evacuate because of her husband’s job, and that the couple was waiting to see the storm’s track before leaving their residence.

Thompson said she and her husband live about six miles inland — and six miles from mandatory evacuation areas. Over the past 25 years she’s lived in Myrtle Beach, Thompson said she’s stayed through a lot of storms, including Hurricane Hugo in 1989.

“There was a lot of damage, a lot of sand coming in right up over the dunes into the streets,” she recalled. “We lost power for four days — we were boiling water on the gas grill to give the kids a bath.”

The Thompsons have done what they can to prepare for now like stocking up on bottled water and food and removing items from their yard that might cause damage, but said they will follow through with evacuation protocols if Matthew begins rolling toward them.

Press Sports Writer Dave Ongie felt the first of Matthew’s heavy rain Thursday evening as he and his family enjoyed the last few days of their vacation in Walt Disney World.

Disney closed all of its parks at 5 p.m. on Thursday in anticipation of the storm, and urged guests staying on Disney property to remain in their rooms until the storm passed and are offering food catering to rooms.

“It's kind of a weird environment because Disney is a vacuum from the outside world,” Ongie said. “Being in (the park), it was business as usual, you wouldn’t sense anything was happening.”

But the realization hit with the bands of heavy rain that preceded the storm, and guests hunkered down for the night to ride out the storm.

(The hotels) seem to be built for this, there's no power lines, everything's underground,” he said. “All the buildings were constructed to withstand the winds.”

