Five-hour standoff with police results in man's arrest

Lt. Steve Sherfey said Brad Millsap was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after he beat a woman at Volunteer Lodge, 2316 Browns Mill Road, then locked himself in the room for hours after she escaped.

Sherfey said officers arrived at the scene at 3:30 p.m., and after hours of failed communication with Millsap through the motel door and over the phone, used a chemical agent to flush him from the room and arrest him.

Millsap was taken to a hospital first as a medical precaution after police used the gas, Sherfey said.

The alleged victim, Lori Franklin, returned to the motel hours after her receiving treatment for her injuries to get her things from the motel room. Franklin told reporters that she’d been dating Millsap for a few weeks, and he had gotten angry that afternoon at a Facebook post one of her friends had made. Franklin said that’s when he began acting strangely, which quickly turned to violence.

“He beat me for at least two hours,” Franklin said. “He kept saying ‘I’m going to kill you, you’re going to die.’ And I kept saying, ‘Please stop, please don’t do this to my kids.’ ”

Franklin said Millsap threatened her with rape, stuck her head under a running faucet and in the empty bathtub, and pretended to shoot her before she was able to escape. Franklin said she beat on the glass begging the owners of the motel for help, but she said they wouldn’t let her in the office. That’s when she ran across the street, and a woman ran to help her and called 911.

Sherfey said Millsap would be taken to the Washington County Detention Center after receiving treatment at Johnson City Medical Center.

