The boy was stomped to death, a medical examiner said. All were the victims of a robbery and killing spree in the name of drugs.

In a separate case, a 79-year-old man was strangled with an extension cord and stuffed into a closet.

Yet another robbery left one man bound in duct tape and stabbed to death and a woman with multiple wounds and a butcher knife in her back. She lived.

Which convicted murderer deserves to die?

Click here to keep reading at The Tennessean.