Riders getting ready to saddle up for St. Jude

Next weekend, they’ll be saddling up for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Oct. 9 will be WF Stables’ annual fundraiser for St. Jude, and the day will be filled with challenges and contests on — and off — horseback. Sunday afternoon, riders competed in formal International Barrel Horse Association sanctioned barrel racing and National Pole Bending Association pole bending, but will loosen up next week for some fun competition that includes a Halloween costume contest.

“It’s something we’re really proud of,” WF Stables owner Patty Walters said. “One of our students has been treated at St. Jude just this past year, so it’s very near and dear to us.”

Saddle Up for St. Jude will feature a day full of events for riders and spectators, and all proceeds of the day go to benefit the children being treated at the Memphis hospital. The stable has been hosting the fundraiser for eight of its 12 years and raised about $25,000 for the hospital in that time span.

WF Stables, 165 Tommy Campbell Road, has been mentoring and training local riders for the past 12 years. Classes have grown from a handful of students to the 50 students taught now from ages 3 to 60. Walters said the family-operated stables does its best to teach a diverse curriculum and stay family-friendly.

“Just watching these kids and adults with the livestock, it’s something that people don’t have as much as I did growing up,” Walters said. “It’s very rewarding and I’m loving it.”

Walters’ niece, 12-year-old Nora Walters, has been riding horses as long as she’s been able to walk and has scooped up plenty of prizes and honors in her ongoing horseback riding career. She also campaigns for St. Jude’s donations each year all while doing what she loves to do.

“I love the speed and the thrill to work with an animal that doesn’t speak your language, but you have a bond with,” she said.

Riders can enter each exhibition for $7, or pay $50 for all-day access. General admission to the event is $5 and children younger than 3 get in free. The WF Stables Facebook page will stay updated in the event of rainy weather.

