JCP Week in Review, September 30 - VIDEO

Barefoot, wearing overalls and a gorilla mask, and toting bananas and rope, Rettke told police he had hoped to provoke the Black Lives Matter demonstrators. Rettke was charged with civil rights intimidation of the peaceful protesters at Borchuck Plaza.

Rettke also carried with him a burlap sack that had a Confederate battle flag and marijuana leaf on it, and taunted protesters with the rope and bananas. The encounter between Rettke and police was caught on camera as he was being detained, as was his interaction with the crowd on hand.

Judge Robert Lincoln arraigned Rettke and set the case for a status hearing Nov. 9.

There were positives resulting from the young man’s actions, however, as the crowd of peaceful protesters grew in number Thursday, and the community gathered to discuss issues Wednesday night.

What was only 10 sign-carrying demonstrators on Wednesday morning became a massive circle of supporters, with more than 100 members by Thursday afternoon.

ETSU President Brian Noland walked around the circle and shook the hands of the demonstrators and their supporters, stopping to hug a few and lend his praise for their poise and restraint in the face of provocation.

The Elizabethton Police Department is investigating an improvised explosive device found in some tall grass just inches from the Tweetsie Trail on Thursday morning.

The object was disabled by the regional Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team of the Johnson City Police Department. After it had been rendered safe, the Criminal Investigations Division of the Elizabethton Police Department said the device was “a portion of metal pipe with components and characteristics consistent with an improvised explosive device.”

A two-block long section of the trail behind the Nor-Well Company on the western edge of downtown Elizabethton was closed while the device was rendered safe.

The investigation is on-going at this time.

Fire and police investigators are still gathering evidence from a fire at the old General Mills factory Sunday evening.

19 firefighters responded to the call that saw flames and smoke billowing through the air, and crowds of onlookers recording the blaze. Despite the damage, the mill still stands, and Summers-Taylor says it still looks forward to taking over the property.

Police responded to a burglary minutes before the fire was reported, and a person of interest was detained.

Lets finish with some really good news.

For the first time in its 18-year-history, the Bristol Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities is poised to raise $1 million in a single year.

The charity was $50,000 short of its $1 million milestone at the start of the week, and with the fiscal year ending on today and the 2016 Night of Smiles grant presentations scheduled for Nov. 17, charity executive Claudia Byrd said there is still time to reach the new a high mark.

At this late hour, Byrd said, the best way to help is online at bristol.speedwaycharities.org. Or for those who live nearby, she said, “We’ll be at the speedway this week and they can drop it by.”

“No donation is too small. It all adds up together.”