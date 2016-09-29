Jonesborough is the hub for bargain books this weekend

Thursday kicked off the Friends of the Library book sale, and opening day brought out a line of people waiting to be the first through comb through thousands of books, CDs, DVDs, audio books and magazines the sale has to offer this year.

It wasn’t too long ago that the sale commenced in the Washington County Public Library, but growing donations and attendance has pushed the sale under one of the National Storytelling Festival’s towering circus tents, holding dozens of tables stacked with books.

Friends of the Library book sale chairman Nick Steines said that upping the advertising this year in addition to accepting credit cards for transactions likely helped the already-growing event continue to attract customers.

“For me, it’s volunteering because of the Friends of the Library is the group that works here at the library to help out with the program – the children’s programs, the teens’ programs, the adults’ programs,” Steins said. “I do it for the Friends.”

Shoppers won’t be spending more than $2 for one item, and most shoppers Thursday were carting cardboard boxes around to haul their findings. Items will be heavily discounted on the sale’s last day, which Steines said he expects to be the busiest day.

Lynette D’avella and her family enjoyed their first year at the sale, stacking colorful children’s books together for purchase, and taking the advantage to expand their at-home library.

Five-year-old Caroline said she likes the books with pictures the best.

“We read several hours a day, so we go through books really quickly,” D’avella said. “We use the library a lot, but we have some favorites that we just want to own, so that’s what we’re hunting for.”

The proceeds, which Steines said doubled in revenue from 2014 to last year’s sale, go to the Friends of the Washington County Library, an organization that helps the WCPL with its annual programing and miscellaneous needs.

The book sale will fun from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Volunteers are still needed for cleanup and can contact the WCPL in Jonesborough at 423-753-1800.

