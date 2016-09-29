Ex-lobbyist paid for private plane for Tenn. legislature leadership

Dean, a Nashville Democrat, and Kara Owen, spokeswoman for Harwell, a Nashville Republican, confirmed the two leaders went on the trip. Lee Barfield, a well-known local attorney, former lobbyist and voucher advocate, said he organized the trip and paid for the twin-engine propeller plane the group used. Barfield also said House Majority Leader Gerald McCormick and others were on the trip.

House Ethics Committee Chairman Steve McDaniel said he went on a different trip with Barfield in September 2015 to the same school in North Carolina. Rep. Charles Sargent, R-Franklin, and then-Rep. Mike Harrison said they also went on that trip.

State campaign and ethics laws have loopholes that allow most people to pay for trips and other gifts for lawmakers to keep them from the public. Owen said this is the type of trip Harwell says lawmakers should be required to disclose. McCormick also said lawmakers should be required to report such trips.

Read more from our media partner, The Tennessean.