Crash sends 2 children, 2 adults to hospital, police say

The crash happened at about 1:40 Sunday afternoon in front of the Johnson Inn on West Market Street, Sgt. Sam Reed said. One sedan carrying an adult and two children and another sedan with one adult crashed, and sent all four involved to a hospital.

Reed said that none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, and that all four involved were conscious when they were taken to Johnson City Medical Center. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene, he added.

The crash is still under investigation, and Reed said charges are pending.