Two shootings reported in Johnson City; woman charged with trying to kill husband

A Johnson City woman was charged with attempted murder after she shot her husband twice at their residence Tuesday evening, police said. Police also were investigating an earlier shooting in the Carver Housing Development.

Police were called to 107 Sequoyah Drive shortly after 6 p.m. and found a man lying in the driveway with a gunshot wound to the upper left chest and another gunshot wound to the upper left arm.

He was taken to Johnson City Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition in the intensive care unit.

Police also found the victim’s wife, Mary Winter, 42, at the scene. Police said she admitted shooting her husband. She was taken into custody and taken to the Johnson City Police Department for questioning.

Police said she confessed to the shooting again, resulting in an attempted first-degree murder charge.

Mary Winter was scheduled for booking in the Washington County Detention Center with a $75,000 bond. A Sessions Court appearance was set for Wednesday.

Also on Tuesday, Johnson City Police chief Mark Sirois said late that evening that officers were investigating a shooting that happened earlier in the day.

About 3 p.m., officers responded to the area of Washington Avenue in the Carver Housing Development in response to a shooting. Sirois said that one person was taken to JCMC with what appeared to be non life-threatening injuries.

A witness sent the Johnson City Press a video and photo of a large police presence outside Tipton Street Pub about 30 minutes after the reported shooting. The video shows a heavy police force and officers cuffing one man, and two other people with their hands up sit on the curb a few seconds later.

Another witness, Alexander Armor, was eating on the patio at Buffalo Street Downtown Deli and watched as police pulled over a van and three people got out. Armor said the process was calm and there wasn’t any commotion at the scene.

He also said medics were at the scene.

Sirois confirmed that the police presence at Tipton Street was related to the shooting.

Police have called a news conference regarding the Washington Avenue shooting for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

