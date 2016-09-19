Man arrested after Johnson City police find 2,000 pills in postal package, police say

Last week, Johnson City Police Department investigators worked with federal authorities after discovering 2,000 diazepam (the generic version of Valium) pills in a package mailed from overseas, a news release from the department said.

The package was mailed to Michael Fisher, 54, 508 Pardee St., who was arrested Friday after the investigation.

Police charged Fisher with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver. He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond and was arraigned Monday in Sessions Court.