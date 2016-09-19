City's best food on display at 34th annual Taste of Johnson City

Businesses old and new came together and enveloped the Johnson City Country Club in aromas ranging from pulled pork to beef tenderloin, and this year featured more of the area’s local craft breweries to pair with the food of more than 20 businesses.

“Over the years we have had a variety of restaurants, so if you’re a new restaurant this is a great way to showcase what you do — a taste, literally, so nearly 400 people can come by and taste it,” Chamber of Commerce CEO Gary Mabrey said. “If you’ve been around a while, if you’ve done this before, it’s a great way to remind people that ‘Hey, we’re a good place to come have dinner.’ ”

The Taste is a mixed bag of chain restaurants and locally-owned businesses — and some businesses just getting a hold in Johnson City. Sabores — formerly The Dining Room — will open in Johnson City by the end of the year after completing the move from Jonesborough. Owner Christine Edwards said the Taste is a great opportunity for the Cuban-inspired restaurant to get a grasp on its soon-to-be Johnson City clientele by bringing a mix of the restaurant’s most popular items.

Sabores’ table was lined with crab cake sliders, Cuban roast pork and Cuban dirty rice, a combination Edwards said she hoped would show guests what’s coming to downtown Johnson City in just a few months.

“It’s not spicy food — it’s flavorful,” Edwards said. “We just want people to know what we’re about.”

Bonefish Grill has been active at the Taste for four years now, and this year it brought back a crowd favorite refresher along with some staff favorite picks. The table was full of beef pot stickers, a rich gluten-free brownie and the return of Blackberry Smash.

“There’s always new things for us to try and we get to mingle with other people who work in the restaurant business,” Assistant Manager Ryan Hite said. “We enjoy doing it.”

Email Jessica Fuller at jfuller@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Jessica on Twitter @fullerjf91. Like her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jfullerJCP.