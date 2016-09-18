Politics take center stage at Emmys in variety of ways

Jeffrey Tambor captured his second consecutive best comedy actor trophy for “Transparent,” in which he plays a transgender character.

He called for Hollywood to make him the last non-transgender actor to get such a role.

A shaking Louis-Dreyfus ended her speech by dedicating the trophy to her father, who she said died Friday. Before that, she honed in on GOP contender Donald Trump’s campaign.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to personally apologize for the current political climate,” she said. “I think that ‘Veep’ has torn down the wall between comedy and politics. Our show started out as a political satire but it now feels more like a sobering documentary.”

She promised to “rebuild that wall and make Mexico pay for it.”

Her victory gave her six best comedy wins — five for “Veep,” one for “The New Adventures of Old Christine” — and broke her tie with Candice Bergen and Mary Tyler Moore.

Louie Anderson was honored as best supporting actor in a comedy series for his portrayal of a loving but tough mom in “Baskets.”

“Mom, we did it!,” Anderson shouted, hoisting his trophy and dedicating the award to his late mother, Ora Zella Anderson. “I have not always been a good man but I play one hell of a woman.”

“Saturday Night Live” cast member Kate McKinnon won the trophy for best supporting actress in a comedy for, officially, playing various characters. But she knew who to credit.

“Thank you, Ellen DeGeneres, thank you, Hillary Clinton,” she said, naming two of the famous people she’s caricatured on the show.

The ceremony started out with an political edge. In a video bit, Jimmy Kimmel was shown trying to get to the ceremony and encountering former GOP presidential contender Jeb Bush as a limo driver.

“Did you know you could make $12 an hour working for Uber?” a game Bush said, smiling. He advised Kimmel that “if you run a positive campaign, the voters will ultimately make the right choice"— then told Kimmel curtly it was a joke.

On the red carpet, Judith Light was being fully transparent when she told bleacher fans how difficult it is to walk a red carpet in heels.

“I can’t walk, but thanks,” the actress, nominated for her role in a comedy series for Amazon’s “Transparent,” said as she responded to shouts and cheers from fans in the red-carpet bleachers.

Jeffrey Tambor, who plays her transgender ex-spouse and is vying to repeat as best comedy actor, shared serious words about the series.

It’s “changing the landscape of television. I think it’s changing the landscape, period,” he said.

If the stars looked especially hot this year, the mercury was involved: Temperatures were in the 90s. Fans who waited hours for celebrities to arrive had the worst of it, with one women requiring treatment by paramedics.

For this year’s awards, Golden Globe-winning “Mr. Robot,” a conspiracy thriller about a troubled hacker, is vying for the top drama series award and best actor honors for star Rami Malek.

Biting political satire “Veep” is seeking its second consecutive best comedy series award, and bleak political drama “House of Cards” is looking for its first major win, as are its stars, Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright.

A sitcom that has aggressively taken on issues including use of the “N-word” and police brutality, “black-ish” is up against “Veep” for top comedy honors in a field that also includes “Master of None,” ‘‘Modern Family,” ‘‘Silicon Valley,” ‘‘Transparent” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

