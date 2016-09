Local legislators took in more than $50,000 from companies that fought against rules curbing opioid abuse

Legislators from Northeast Tennessee received $52,375 in campaign contributions from pharmaceutical companies and allied groups that have participated in the Pain Care Forum, a coalition of pharmaceutical companies and nonprofits that spent millions of dollars across the country to stand in the way of policies intended to curb opioid abuse, according to data compiled by The Associated Press and the Center for Public Integrity.