Region's reps protest procedure to oust House member accused of misconduct

In the 70-2 vote to oust Durham, accused of inappropriate sexual conduct with 22 women, Reps. Micah Van Huss, Matthew Hill and Timothy Hill all refused to cast votes, along with nine other seated members.

“I do not believe that my constituents sent me to Nashville to be judge, jury and executioner on a person who has been denied their 6th Amendment rights,” Van Huss, R-Jonesborough, said Friday.

He said Durham, facing anonymous allegations in a state attorney general’s investigation report ranging from lewd comments and inappropriate hugs to giving beer to and having sex with a 20-year-old woman in his legislative office, should have been allowed to know the identity of the women accusing him of misconduct during the expulsion proceedings. The 6th Amendment guarantees the right of a citizen under criminal prosecution to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation and to be confronted with the witnesses against him.

Rep. Timothy Hill, R-Blountville, said he believed the House does hold the power to expel a member, a question some legislators doubted during hours of debate, but said proper procedure dictates a formal hearing under the chamber’s ethics code.

“With my choice to not vote, I felt like there was a process laid out in the rules,” he said. “If you’re not content with the process, it’s not appropriate to vote at all.”

Had he voted “no,” he said he was afraid the vote could have been misconstrued as condoning the behavior outlined in the report, which he said was “deplorable.”

Under the House Ethics Code, a 10-member Ethics Committee is charged with considering complaints, conducting hearings and recommending actions to the full House.

After the committee chair and staff determines a complaint is proper and filed according to procedure, the committee then meets to decide whether to investigate the complaint. If the investigation shows a violation more probably than not occurred, the representative is served with the complaint and given 20 days to respond.

Once the response is received, the committee is tasked with convening 20 days later to again decide whether or not a violation probably occurred. If again, the board determines a likely violation, a hearing is set, at which witnesses testify under oath in a public setting, unless the committee closes the proceedings on unanimous vote.

Finally, if a majority of the committee members determine a violation was committed, the committee authors a report to the full House recommending disciplinary actions.

Now between regular sessions of the General Assembly, the House held the debate and vote to expel Durham during a special session called to fix a DUI law enacted in the last session. During the debate, members expressed concern that not expelling the legislator, who will be replaced in November’s elections, would allow him to collect a state pension when eligible.

Rep. Matthew Hill, R-Jonesborough, likewise said he believed the process was unconstitutional and against the body’s permanent rules of order.

“We have a process under House rules and rights under the U.S. Constitution that I felt should be followed, they should be afforded to everyone,” he said. “They were not. The process was not what it needed to be.”

If the allegations in the report were true, Matthew Hill said, Durham “needed to be kicked out 100 percent,” but he said House members had no way of knowing whether they were true without a proper investigation and hearing.

In an emailed statement, Matthew Hill’s November General Election challenger, Democrat Nancy Fischman, accused him of trying to let Durham keep his pension without punishment for the alleged conduct.

“The Republican leadership finally took action to punish this accused serial sexual harasser and Hill chose to remain silent — essentially voting to let Durham off the hook,” Fischman wrote. “This is a slap in the face to the 22 victims who have been ignored and have suffered for over a year. I am outraged that Rep. Hill stood up for a man accused of such heinous actions.”

After his expulsion, Durham told a crowd of reporters as he left the Capitol: "It's amazing what people say, as long as it's not happening to them. I can't vote for their bills anymore."

In an eight-page letter Monday, the lawmaker threatened to release a document that would name his 22 accusers and show text messages he said would exonerate him.

“Due to the way this situation has been handled, my family finds itself in the position of wanting to largely clear my name by releasing names and text messages of many Jane Does while also wanting to not make the situation a bigger circus than it has already become,” Durham wrote.

“I’ve prepared a document responding to each and every Jane Doe — with names — and with text messages stored on a cloud. But that process should be handled according to House rules — not in a public expulsion proceeding.”

The decision to expel Durham was met with mostly positive comments by other House members.

Speaker Beth Harwell, R-Nashville, told The Tennessean “I’m very pleased that the House made the decision it did today. This was good for the taxpayers of the state. It was good for the victims of the state.”

During the debate, Rep. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, answered constitutionality questions by saying court procedure had nothing to do with the expulsion proceedings.