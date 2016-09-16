JCP Week in Review, September 16 - VIDEO

ARCH Executive Director Anne Cooper on Tuesday confirmed the Veterans Health Administration will not renew funding for the Support Services for Veteran Families program for 16 Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia counties, effective Oct. 1.

Since 2013, Cooper said, the SSVF program has provided more than $1.4 million in direct financial assistance to veterans in the Tri-Cities area alone.

Cooper said concerns about the discontinuation of the local SSVF program grants may be addressed to National SSVF Program Director John Kuhn at 1-877-737-0111.

Some good news about animals - more than 3,100 animals were adopted from the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter during its first full year in its new facility, with the fewest dogs euthanized since the facility has kept records.

Interim director Debbie Dobbs said the shelter took in 6,528 animals — 788 of them from out of the county — during the first full fiscal year in the North Roan Street facility.

Of those 6,528 animals, 3,113 were adopted and 663 were either returned to or reclaimed by owners, which Dobbs said was one of the highest totals the shelter had accomplished in a single year.

Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Bobby Bare has been added to the lineup of the 16th annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival, which started today.

The lineup for this year’s festival, starting today, features dozens of musical acts, including Anderson East, Hayes Carll, and Marty Stuart, who will “have a big announcement during the festival.”

If you haven’t gotten tickets yet, you can find information about the festival at bristolrhythm.com.

While the region is still reeling from last week’s Battle at Bristol, and the ETSU faithful are gearing up for their turn in the Last Great Coliseum, the ETSU soccer team has quietly knocked of the number 1 team in the nation.

Fletcher Ekern scored the golden overtime goal in the 92nd minute to give the Bucs the win over the No. 1 UNC Tar Heels this past Tuesday night. The highest ranked team the Bucs had previously defeated was a 1-0 win over No. 8 UAB in Birmingham, Ala., in 2013.

Way to go Bucs - keep it up!