53 GOP lawmakers seek to intervene in Knoxville women's divorce, custody battle

The Family Action Council of Tennessee announced that its legal arm, known as the Constitutional Government Defense Fund, is representing the legislators in filing a motion to intervene in the divorce case of Sabrina Renae Witt vs. Erica Christine Witt.

The motion contends the legislators' "unique and substantial interest in the legislative power and process will be impeded, impaired, and/or nullified" if courts interpret a state law "to apply to any persons other than a man and woman joined together as 'husband' and 'wife.' "

Knox County Circuit Court Judge Greg McMillan ruled in June that Erica Witt has no legal rights under Tennessee law to involvement with a daughter born to Sabrina Witt through artificial insemination, as reported by the News Sentinel at the time. The couple were legally married in Washington, D.C., in April 2014, when same-sex marriage was prohibited in Tennessee. There is still no state law on the books authorizing same-sex marriages, but they were validated by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year.

The motion appears basically to endorse the position taken by McMillan in his ruling. The judge decided — as argued by Erica Witt's attorney — that the relevant Tennessee statute dealing with parenting rights in cases of artificial insemination speaks only to "husbands" of the birth mother and does not cover the mother's same-sex spouse.

Thus, Sabrina Witt was deemed to have no rights to decision-making or visitation with the child and no obligation to pay child support. Erica Witt's attorney argued that, under the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, the state law should be interpreted to apply to women spouses of the birth mother artificially inseminated child as well as "husbands."

Signing on to the motion to intervene are most of Northeast Tennessee’s legislators, including Reps. Matthew and Timothy Hill of Jonesborough and Blountville, respectively, and Sen. Rusty Crowe of Johnson City.

Read more form our media partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.