Meet Your Neighbor: Michael Puck gets close up with homeless animals

First, he tackled big projects like trying to raise millions of dollars for new shelter buildings and upgrades, which proved to be an incredible challenge. Then, he shifted gears and turned to his photography.

A native of Germany, Puck ended up in the United States through his service in the German Air Force. He found an employer that allowed him to work in the U.S. after completing his military service. He now lives in Colonial Heights with his wife, three children, three cats and four dogs.

Always with a big heart for animals, Puck began thinking of ways to help local shelters and homeless pets. That’s when he began thinking of ways to mesh his rekindled love of photography with a local fundraiser for shelter pets.

Puck kicked off his business k9photo.org earlier this year in the hopes of donating the profits to local shelters to help with medical care. Through the website, Puck takes donations to shoot portrait photo sessions of local pets. The suggested $99 donation for the photo shoot goes toward helping sick shelter pets get needed medical attention, like Drogo, a 7-year-old Italian Mastiff, who underwent surgery at Robinson Animal Hospital last week thanks to the donations Puck received for his services.

“Initially when I was wanting to do the big thing, I was looking at people doing cookie sales and wondered ‘Why are you wasting your time?’ But in the end, it's not a waste of time and it's crucial to have that level of support.” He said. “Any contribution people can make is important.”

After the hourlong shoot, Puck edits the photos and offers them in prints, calendars and even photo books. Puck has to operate within the confines of his day job, so his free time allows him to do about one photo shoot a week. He and his family try to wiggle in a few hours a week to walk the dogs at the shelter, something he suggests the public can do to help out local shelters and homeless pets.

“Sometimes all of those small things, if enough people engage, build up really good things,” he said. “Sometimes it's not 'What big thing can I do?' but 'What small thing can I do?’ ”

Suggested photo shoot prices and package prices are available at www.k9photo.org. Puck can be reached through his website or by emailing michael.puck3@gmail.com for booking.

