Different viewpoints paint a unified picture of 9/11

For hours that day, the everyday activities of our lives seemed to stop, as we watched the attacks unfold and shared a deep, nationwide pain.

Northeast Tennessee residents — some not yet living in the area, others out of town for school or careers — still remember the jarring events of Sept. 11.

SMOKE ON THE WATER

Rob Weaver, now living in Roan Mountain, was working at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C., when hijackers crashed American Airlines Flight 77 into the Pentagon, killing 64 people onboard the plane and 125 in the government building.

Weaver said he will never forget watching the smoke from the Pentagon attack, only a few miles from where he stood, flowing down the Potomac River.

“I remember everyone in my branch being glued to the TV in the conference room,” he wrote. “We were watching as the second plane flew into the WTC and were literally appalled when the announcer made the utterly ridiculous comment about two plane accidents so close to one another!”

Because of the attacks, one of the exit gates to the research lab — a military installation — was closed, forcing thousands of employees single-file through the only open gate.

It took four hours for Weaver to drive the half-mile back to the main road to go home, he said. The second gate was closed for years afterward, causing backups at the Interstate 295 exit into the lab complex.

ORGANIZING THE RESPONSE

Sheryl Maddux, of Johnson City, was preparing for an afternoon conference call in her office at the U.S. Forest Service headquarters, a few miles upriver of Weaver and across the Potomac from the Pentagon.

She wasn’t yet aware, but as the branch chief for disaster/emergency operations and international fire, she and her team were facing months of physically and emotionally taxing work to sort through the aftermath of the attacks.

“As we watched the news reports in the fire information center, the second plane hit and we knew that this was no accident,” she said. “We started to think about what might be needed for a response, then we heard the sound of a low flying plane and looked out the window towards the Pentagon and saw smoke rising. That's when we looked at each other and said ‘are we under attack?’ ”

Maddux and two other employees from her office less than a block away from the National Mall walked to the nearby FEMA Interagency Emergency Operations Center to become part of the response efforts. She was sent to a remote location to prepare a backup system in case the team was evacuated from the capital, but President Bush announced that evening they would stay in Washington and coordinate the responses from there.

For the next three months, her team helped develop mission assignments for incident management teams at the Pentagon and World Trade Center, setting up and operating warehouses, providing full support to urban search and rescue teams, planning support to the Fire Department of New York, Geographical Information System mapping and communications support.

The scope of the attack, and the country’s response to it, started a new chapter in emergency management, she said.

A fire battalion chief’s daughter from Illinois, Maddux said she had a deep connection to the New York firefighters she worked with, some of whom lost friends and family members in the buildings’ collapse.

“It was hard for me to watch the young firemen and the emotions they were going through,” she said.

To better foster communication between the country’s intelligence, policing and responding agencies, Congress and Bush created the Department of Homeland Security, opening up a new career path for Maddux. She was named first deputy director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Homeland Security Office, created to protect the food supply chain from attack or other calamity.

“The world seldom has the opportunity to witness heroism,” she said. “Those of us involved were fortunate enough to see it first-hand every day. To those who fell, those they left behind, and to everyone whose lives were touched, my hopes and prayers are with them and we will never forget September 11, 2001.”

“A GHOSTLAND OF AN AIRPORT”

Joel Dietz was an American Airlines international flight attendant in 2001, but he was taking a break from the rigors of global travel with a turn in domestic routes.

Now retired with a home in Johnson City, he was struck dumbfounded in the middle of his second cup of morning coffee in his Fort Lauderdale, Florida, house when he watched news coverage of one commercial airliner, then another, slamming into the upper floors of the Twin Towers.

Dietz previously served as a crew member aboard the Boeing 767 hijacked by al-Qaeda members and crashed into floors 93-99 of the North Tower, the first of the day’s attacks, and the 757 that hit the Pentagon. He said friends working in the building and on the planes were killed.

Later that week, he and some of his co-workers were called into an office at Miami International Airport to be interviewed by representatives of American Airlines, the Federal Aviation Administration, the CIA and the FBI.

During questioning, they realized they had spoken with Mohamed Atta, a ringleader of the attacks and the hijacker who flew Flight 11 into the North Tower; Hani Hanjour, who flew Flight 77 into the Pentagon; and some of the other terrorists. Before carrying out the attacks, the terrorists took commercial flights to practice and study the schedules and regular actions of flight crews.

“The thought that I had actually conversed, touched and had physical contact with these ‘people’ makes my skin crawl to this day,” he said. “Seems that they were ‘casing’ our flights and routines.”

Once authorities determined the threat of further attacks had dissipated, Dietz and other senior attendants were asked to take part in the efforts to slowly get thousands of grounded planes back in the air.

He flew in an empty 757 from Miami to Newark, New Jersey, one of the flights planned to distribute planes that were grounded for days, sometimes in the middle of their flights, to the airports where they were needed.

As he landed across the river from Manhattan, Dietz said, dust and smoke could still be seen billowing from the attack site. When they disembarked, Newark International Airport was “a ghostland of an airport.”

“A dystopian movie set that made you feel like you were in Hollywood/Burbank California, not New Jersey,” he said. “At the front entrance of the airport, there was not the usual hustle and bustle of passengers and taxis, nothing but an armed militia and tanks. No roar of commercial aircraft above, just military warcraft jets and helicopters; nothing but an eerie and obviously frightening spectacle of sirens and chaos.”

After days of no commercial flights, Dietz said, the military, police and other security forces were surprised by the normality of the group of flight attendants, in uniforms, pulling their baggage, as they made their way through the mostly empty terminal.

The group was shuttled from Newark to LaGuardia Airport, past a military blockade at the entrance of the Lincoln Tunnel, and given passenger tickets to fly back to Miami.

During the somber and sparsely populated flight, a passenger Dietz recognized as a regular sat next to him and then broke into uncontrollable sobs.

“He was a senior stockbroker at the firm of Cantor Fitzgerald and commuted back and forth from New York to Miami where he lived,” Dietz recalled. “He alone witnessed what few have, as he aided and assisted his coworkers and other tenants at the North Tower as they tried to escape. He saw people die.

“This story is long and more could be said. In my mind, that friend of mine is the real hero here and not the politicians and talking hats that use this day of remembrance for their own ill-gotten gain.”

A TEACHER’S VIEW

Johnson City teacher Penny Reece-Wrigley was on the playground with her kindergarten students when the attacks began.

A parent arrived at the school to pick up his son, and told her a plane had crashed into one of the Twin Towers. By the time she turned on the television in her classroom, the first tower had fallen.

Later, a steady stream of parents began arriving to usher their children home to safety.

“My teammates and I were watching as the second tower collapsed,” she said. “I remember silently weeping. I knew I had just witnessed the death of hundreds of people. There were no words that would have been appropriate in that moment. I knew in that moment the lives of the 5 year olds in my care would be impacted by what was happening many miles away.”

A CHILD’S VIEW

Destiney Garst Greene, of Sulphur Springs, was only 6 years old on Sept. 11, 2001, and was in kindergarten.

She doesn’t remember much from the day.

“My mom came to school and got me and my sisters and took us home so we were all together,” she said. “I believe we all lit candles and sat around the coffee table.”

SEWING A TRIBUTE

As a sophomore at Clemson University, Sarah Bailey, of Erwin, believed, like many, that the first crash had been an awful accident. Watching news coverage in a neighbor’s dorm room, she saw the second plane hit, and knew the country was under attack.

The news put the entire campus on edge, she said.

“Halfway through calculus, the professor gave up trying to teach and allowed us all to search news sites for more information, a mostly unsuccessful task as practically every site was crashing with the tremendous amount of web traffic,” she remembered. “It was about that time that the news reported the attack on the Pentagon. Classes were canceled, and students made their way back to their rooms to frantically try to contact family and friends back home.”

Bailey and her roommate spent the afternoon consoling a classmate from New York who couldn’t contact family because of the incredible strain on the communication systems in the city.

Hoping to hang an American flag from the top of their dorm, Clemson House, in a show of solidarity, she and some of her fellow students discovered flags were sold out at every store they visited.

Bailey and her roommate, a talented seamstress, bought red, white and blue fabric and spent the night cutting and stitching together their own flag.

“On a day where we all felt helpless and unmoored, the project provided a focus and a sense of community where we could each process the tragedy and combat the fear and terror that had invaded our country,” she said.