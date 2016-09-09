Shooting investigation underway in Kingsport

As of 8 a.m., a suspect had yet to be apprehended. Approximately three hours earlier, officers were called to a home along Bell Ridge Road, west of Lynn Garden Drive and just outside the Kingsport city limits.

Individuals who live in the area tell the Times-News that they heard multiple shots fired. The victim was allegedly found in the driveway of the residence, just off the front porch. The extent of injuries were not immediately available.

