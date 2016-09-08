The evening, billed as “pre-game” party to this weekend’s Battle of Bristol football game between the University of Tennessee and Virginia Tech, started off with Johnson City-based band These Are the Angles, followed by Kingsport’s The Comet Conductors and worked up to the headliners The Black Lillies, who stopped in Johnson City as a part of their “Hard to Please” tour.

The crowd thickened as the night wore on, the lines for beer and food trucks began stretching and a sea of orange collided with a sea of maroon as the pregame party got underway.

“I really didn’t know what to expect, but I’m very pleased and I think we have a good turnout,” Downtown Development Manager Dianna Cantler said. “Everybody seems to really be enjoying themselves.”

Summer Fraley and her son, Josiah, 8, moved back to the area from Texas about six months ago. Before she left, Founders Park hadn’t been completed yet, but Fraley said she was happy to return to have the green space in Johnson City and regularly comes to the events in the park.

Josiah worked with other kids to build up a giant Jenga tower in between performances, and he said ice cream was his favorite part of the evening.

Fraley said she had the chance to listen to the Comet Conductors a couple of weeks ago and enjoyed their performance, and took the chance to hear the other two bands for the evening.

“We love that we have a place we can go to that has live music, that’s kid-friendly, it’s a great place,” she said.

