With rising cost of treatment, allegery sufferers face life-or-death question

For those with life-threatening allergies, a shot of epinephrine could mean the difference between life or death. But the price tag on EpiPens, an emergency shot of epinephrine produced by the drug company Mylan, has increased sixfold since 2007, soaring from $100 to $600 for a pack of two pens.

The financial blow is softened for those allergy sufferers with insurance, but for some, a large insurance deductible means patients could end up paying the full amount for the life-saving drug, according to East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy Associate Dean Adam Welch.

And, of course, the hefty price tag hurts uninsured patients, who would be forced to fork out the full $600 a year for the emergency drug without financial assistance, as the pens expire after about a year and won’t be as effective.

“What patients can do about it is, in my opinion, talk to their pharmacists about it,” Welch said. “There are patient assistance programs available.”

For Rebeca Van Kouwenberg, one EpiPen will stabilize her just long enough for an ambulance to arrive and take her to the hospital. She suffers from a severe aspirin allergy that could close her throat and angioedema, a swelling in her face that is similar to hives that is usually caused by an allergic reaction. While Van Kowenberg is vigilant in avoiding products with aspirin, she still isn’t sure what causes her angioedema outbreaks, so the possibility of an outbreak is constantly looming over her.

While she is covered by insurance, Van Kouwenberg said she still pays about $200 a year for a pack of two pens, and her current pens are past the point of expiration while she waits until she’s financially secure to get replacement pens.

“That's really expensive for people like me who are low income and are just barely scraping by,” she said. “These EpiPens are life and death for some people. It's literally the dividing line — Do you live or do you die?”

Van Kouwenberg said she’s been getting EpiPen prescriptions for about three years now, and has only had to use a pen once.

“Even if you do end up using it, you have to turn around and pay for two new ones and hope you never have to use them again,” she said.

After outrage about the pens’ cost flared across the nation, Mylan began offering alternate options for patients to avoid paying the climbing price for a pen. Last week, the company said it will offer a coupon and announced it would double the eligibility for its patient-assistance program.

A few days later, Mylan announced it would release a generic brand of its own product, slicing the shelf price in half to $300 for a pack of two pens.

Brand name drugs are often expensive toward the end of their patent life, Welch said. In the pharmaceutical world, a 20-year clock begins ticking when a company finds a promising chemical. In that 20 years, the company has to research, develop and test the drug before marketing it hundreds of millions of dollars later.

“All of those costs are why the drug companies need to recoup that and they only have a small window of their original patent to do that,” Welch said.

Once the patent expires, he said, other companies can release generic brands of the drug without spending money to research, develop and test the drug, and generic makers only have to prove to the Food and Drug Administration that their product is similar to the brand name. This is why brand names are usually more expensive than generic brands of drugs.

The original patent for the EpiPen was issued in 1987, meaning the 20-year-clock ran out in 2007, and the prices started jumping each year after that. In 2012, Mylan agreed to make a generic brand of the EpiPen as part of a lawsuit, which the company said would be available in a few weeks.

