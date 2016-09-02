JCP Week in Review, September 2 - VIDEO

England, 37, was in federal custody awaiting trial on charges of bank robbery and violating his federal supervised release when he disappeared from the jail sometime before 6 a.m. U.S. Marshal James Fowler, Jeff Blanton, supervisory senior resident agent for the FBI and Frank Castiglia, chief deputy for the U.S. Marshal, joined Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal to talk about the escape, though what they said included few details due to security concerns.

19 year old Ira Bales was sentenced to six months in jail yesterday for the vehicular homicide death of his friend Tanner Wolfe, but the sentencing hearing will be most remembered for a letter, read by the prosecution, from Wolfe’s mother.

The letter detailed memories of Susan Wolfe’s son, and her forgiveness of Bales, who drove his car at 70 mph down Carroll Creek Road last year, crashing and killing Tanner Wolfe. "He was fiercely loyal to those he loved, and he loved Ira," the letter from Susan Wolfe read, "I have no doubt if he could talk to us now he would ask us all to forgive Ira, and I have. Ira will face a lifetime of never being able to forget, and I know that if he could go back and change things, he would."

A study released last year suggests the Battle at Bristol will provide an estimated $125 million direct impact and a $439 million indirect impact to the local economy.

With the game between the Tennessee Vols and the Virginia Tech Hokies already selling out, and the search for hotel rooms and tickets growing increasingly difficult by the day, the excitement from regional business owners and residents is palpable.

An attempt to book a hotel room almost two weeks away from kickoff will almost certainly prove futile. A quick search on Expedia.com only shows three available hotels for the night of the game, with two being more than 20 miles away from the Speedway.

Positioned about a mile from the racetrack, Shadrack Campground sold all of its 300 sites three months in advance.

