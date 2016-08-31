Economic development conference provides showcase, learning opportunities for region

Washington County Mayor Dan Eldridge welcomed more than 400 leaders from 18 states to the Appalachian Regional Commission’s Aspire Appalachia Conference on behalf of the county, Johnson City and Jonesborough.

“I spoke with a lot of you at the welcome reception, and people said to me from their first perceptions, there seems to be a lot going on here,” the mayor said. “We aren’t completely recovered in this area, but our recovery is accelerating.”

Eldridge added that he hoped to learn some methods for quickening that pace of economic growth even more during the daylong conference.

The Appalachian Regional Commission, or ARC, was created by Congress in the 1960s to address the persistent poverty and economic despair affecting residents up and down the mountain chain.

More than 400 counties in 13 states are partners in the agency, with the mission to increase economic opportunities, prepare workforces, build up critical infrastructure, leverage existing resources for economic gain and encourage future leaders to advance community and economic development.

Breakout panels addressed issues already on the radar of leaders in Northeast Tennessee, including the importance of rural broadband development and taking advantage of natural resources to build tourism.

In the “Building Rural Infrastructure” panel, Jon Claffey, senior policy adviser at the Office of the Assistant Administrator in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Rural Utilities Service, said residents in outlying areas are now facing the same financial barriers to broadband internet service that they faced when electric utilities were being established more than 70 years ago.

“The cost of extending service to sparsely populated areas often exceeds the residents’ and businesses’ ability to pay for them,” Claffey said. “Again, what we’re seeing and have seen throughout rural America is that communities are left unserved.”

He suggested small electric utilities run by cooperative agreements, already established in the areas where large for-profit companies won’t go, could help wire out-of-the-way communities with fiber optic cables through grants from the USDA.

The federal agency awards grants to help install smart meter systems, which operate using fiber optic data cables. By installing more capacity than the cooperative needs for the metering and control systems, the utility can then provide its own communications services, or lease the existing infrastructure to another provider.

Claffey said high-speed internet service is important to many industries and is needed for economies to grow.

Mark Patterson, general manager and CEO of the Highland Telephone Cooperative in Whitley City, Kentucky, oversees a small-scale cooperative data network.

The three-county cooperative serves 9,121 broadband internet customers with 15, 25 and 50 megabits per second speeds for residences and businesses.

“Our last major employer announced in 2007 it was closing at the end of the month, and laid of 250 people,” Patterson said. “250 people without jobs in a rural area is a bad thing.”

Since deploying the broadband network, some residents have been able to work at home dictating medical records, and some small call centers have opened, helping offset some of the employment loss.

The Johnson City Power Board and Erwin Utilities, not cooperative companies but municipal utilities, have both been exploring providing high-speed internet service to customers in the last year.

Erwin Fiber has already completed a second buildout phase to provide 25 and 100 megabits and 1 gigabit per second speeds, and is designing a third phase.

The Power Board, awaiting the creation of an energy authority, is still testing a wireless internet service piggybacking off its smart meter fiber optic backbone.

In another panel, officials shared their success stories in marketing existing natural resources to promote tourism.

Bristol resident and Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Kevin Triplett spoke of the importance of taking stock of each community’s strengths and playing to them.

Dennis Tumlin, executive director of the Rhea Economic and Tourism Council in Dayton, Tennessee, detailed the county’s multi-year effort to grow fishing tourism on Chickamauga Lake.

The push to create Fish Dayton eventually landed a major Bassmaster competition on the lake, increasing hospitality tax collections by 14.3 percent and sales tax revenue by $12.1 million in its first year.

The Washington County Economic Development Council is undertaking a similar endeavor, hoping to convince Congress to designate hundreds of square miles of land in the Cherokee National Forest as a national recreation area. Still in its preliminary stages, the project’s organizer, David Ramsey, said he believes creating a cohesive outdoor recreation brand in the area will spur ecotourism.