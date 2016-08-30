Learning the ropes: ETSU opens new Aerial Adventure Course on campus

The course rises into the sky at 503 Go Bucs Trail on ETSU’s campus bordering Greenwood Drive. With platforms ranging from 15 to 45 feet off the ground, the course is designed to give beginners a taste of the aerial course, and a challenge to seasoned aerial adventurers.

A 44-foot tall climbing wall scales one side of the course, while a zip line runs along another side. The course offers 21 unique climbing, zipping, walking, jumping, balancing and swinging challenges, and ETSU President Brian Noland and Vice President for Student Affairs Joe Sherlin suited up in harnesses to test out the new course for themselves.

“All across the institution we are going through a process of evolution,” Noland said. But it was the vision of these individuals who said (that) we have the opportunity to do something special, to differentiate the institution to take something that was a phenomenal challenge for us and turn it into a world-class challenge.”

ETSU Director of Campus Recreation Lynn Nester said the addition of the course to campus is a great way to encourage students to take an opportunity to be challenged outside the classroom. The university’s Department of Campus Recreation will be offering course programs for ETSU students, faculty, staff, student organizations and outside community groups now that the course is up and running.

“Any participants that are out here facing their fears facing challenges can see that they can overcome them and then they can take that back to the classroom and other aspects of their lives,” Nester said.

The Basler Team Challenge and Aerial Adventure Course accepts reservation applications at www.etsu.edu/challenge.

