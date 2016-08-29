Kaepernick's decision to sit through anthem scrutinized

And many aren’t thrilled with the quarterback’s strong words about why he is doing it: To instigate change and challenge authority when it comes to race relations and what he considers police brutality.

Even his former coach, outspoken Michigan leader Jim Harbaugh, chimed in from afar in disagreement.

Martin Halloran, the San Francisco Police Officers Association president, sent a letter Monday to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and 49ers CEO Jed York denouncing Kaepernick’s “ill-advised” statements and a naiveté “and total lack of sensitivity” toward police, along with an “incredible lack of knowledge” about officer-involved shootings.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said he was confident President Barack Obama is aware of Kaepernick’s actions but hadn’t spoken directly with the president about it.

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL