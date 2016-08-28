Shakespeare in Founders Park wraps up second season

But after an outpouring of community support, the group came back for a second year to perform a lesser-known Shakespeare play, and the future is looking bright for Shakespeare in Founders Park for years to come.

Assistant Director Lynnea Hunter said that after this year, the organization will chase a nonprofit status, and perhaps even build an educational foundation to Shakespeare in Founders Park.

“It’s definitely something we wanted to do, it was something that we thought would be fun and we ended up having all this outpouring and all this community support,” Hunter said. “And after last year people kept asking us ‘When are you going to do the next show?’ ”

This year’s production, “The Winter’s Tale,” drew a hefty crowd for the final performance Sunday evening. Dark clouds loomed and thunder threatened the beginning of the play, but the show went on for the audience to enjoy.

The outside performances bring their own charm to the table, but they’re not without their challenges too. Weather is always a concern, Hunter said, whether its under the threat of rain or heat. But the outside venue also allows for audiences to bring their own snacks and picnic for the family-friendly event.

“It’s a lot of fun, and we love it,” Hunter said.

Shakespeare in Founder’s Park is completely volunteer run, and operates on donations. For more information on the organization and future productions, visit www.shakespeareinjc.org.

