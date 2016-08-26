JCP Week in Review, August 26 - VIDEO

Gray resident Danny Sells said the state agency’s approval won’t end the battle over a proposed addiction treatment clinic in his community, however, stating, “I’ve specifically said that if this clinic is forced upon us, that we will not accept it in our community,” noting the Citizens to Maintain Gray opposition group will continue to fight the plan.

Food trucks have become a major addition to our region’s culinary offerings, and there’s a new one setting up shop on North Broadway selling hot dogs for all the right reasons.

The Haven Hut food truck is sitting next to the Haven of Mercy nonprofit’s thrift store location on N. Broadway St. in east Johnson City, and all the proceeds from sales of hot dogs, smoothies, biscuits and the rest of the Haven Hut menu go directly into the Haven of Mercy’s coffers, which are often used to help out the area’s homeless population through a variety of programs. Meals, housing and financial help for those in need tend to be its most frequently used programs.

After more than six hours of deliberation, a Washington County trial jury convicted Moses Alfonso Ballard Jr. of second-degree murder in the 2014 shooting death of Michael Rowe.

Ballard was convicted of shooting Rowe while he sat in his car, after Rowe confronted him for assaulting a woman earlier in the evening of July 4, 2014. There was dramatic testimony on both sides, and the prosecution and defense both laid out conflicting theories of the evening’s events, but it was the presentation of the vehicle Rowe was shot in, and the trajectory rods all pointing to the driver, that likely sealed Ballard’s fate.

