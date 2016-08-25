Kaycliff Center, Chamber After Hours - VIDEO

Business representatives, members of the different chambers, and government officials attended the event, which offered tours, food, and the chance to network in a new environment.

Kaycliff Center at Boone Lake is a multi-faceted facility located on the shores of Boone Lake. The center and foundation were established to fulfill the educational, training, and recreational mission of the Kaycliff Foundation.

Established in 2002 by Judge Clifford E. Sanders and his wife Kay, the Kaycliff Center is a step back in time, and to another continent altogether. Clients can rent the facility for training, events, weddings, or tours, as the downstairs displays offer a mid-century escape to African and Central American landscapes.

The Center was also set up as a not-for-profit corporation to maintain the extensive big-game trophy and anthropological artifacts collection of the Sanders in a museum-like setting. The judge and his wife traveled extensively over the years, as avid collectors and hunters.