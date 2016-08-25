JRH Brewing's Prehistoric Pints to benefit Backyard Terrors Dinosaur Park

Between renovating the playground, building the restrooms, fencing the park and surveying the land, Kastner said the park, at 1065 Walnut Grove Road in Bluff City, is still looking to raise about $10,000 by June to complete the construction needed to bring the park up to code and avoid closure.

And four of those months will be too cold for work, shortening Kastner’s gap for construction even more.

Since the park relies on donations, money collection has been going slow for Kastner, who hasn’t yet reached the $10,000 goal between in-park donations and Gofundme donations.

But JRH Brewing owner John Henritze stepped in a couple of months ago and decided to host a fundraiser for the park at the brewery’s six-month anniversary celebration.

Henritze and his family learned about the park two years ago and have continued to be impressed by Kastner’s work and generosity by refusing to charge entry to the park.

“We thought we should do something to help him out, the work that he does is phenomenal,” Henritze said. “It would be a shame to see that disappear from the community.”

Henritze had been planning a celebration for the six-month anniversary at the brewery, 458 W. Walnut St., so he and his wife and co-owner, Jill, decided to combine the celebration with a fundraiser to benefit the park in an event dubbed Prehistoric Pints.

Patrons can come to Prehistoric Pints, starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, which will feature a few vendors, food trucks and an outdoor concert where Irish band JazReel and Lexington-based C2 & The Brothers Reed will perform.

Tickets are on sale online for $7 and will be $10 at the door, and all proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the dinosaur park.

Kastner said weather permitting, he will bring his dinosaur best to the fundraiser including a mini dig site and a ride on a dinosaur with a photo op, all while keeping his claws crossed for a boost to his park.

“We really appreciate the help we've been given to continue to be here to provide a fun and educational place for all to enjoy,” Kastner said.

