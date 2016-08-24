Buttermilk buscuits and barbecue on the menu for day 3 of Appalachian Fair

From quilting to canning to just about everything in between, the Farm and Home building showcases a variety of talent from the community, awarding first, second, third and best of show ribbons in each category.

Farm and Home Director Lisa Bradley said the Barbecue Cook of the Year contest began about three years ago. This year, judges sampled 10 barbecue dishes from two entrants and awarded the Cook of the Year award to Mary Grace Wooten for her Asian-inspired barbecue dishes.

And according to judge Roddy Bird, a unique spin has its advantages over a traditional one.

Bird has been a judge at the fair for more than 10 years, and while he didn’t judge barbecue this year, he said the years have trained his palette to search for something different when scoring the food competition.

“It really makes it interesting,” he said.

Judges determined the top award by adding the cooks’ scores on their top three dishes, and Wooten won by a slim six points.

Bradley said entries had been slim this year, with some categories getting no entries at all.

She attributes the lack of participation to it being an expensive contest to prepare for as well as the time and day the event has been scheduled for — 3 p.m. on a Wednesday. Drop off for the barbecue is from noon to 1:30, and Bradley said she thinks that’s a big reason why the barbecue competition has a hard time pulling in entries when many people work full-time jobs.

“When our fair was dreamed up 90 years ago, you were talking stay-at-home moms and farmers,” she said. “So you dropped everything at the fair and you went home and worked until dark. You don't always have that option in an office these days.”

Next door, Carter County 4-H students got their hands busy making self-rising buttermilk biscuits in an educational demonstration. Carter County 4-H agent Emily Barton said that each day featured students from different counties, and students worked in two-hour shifts to create dozens of biscuits.

“It ties right along with the entries in the baking divisions for our 4-H building as well,” Barton said. “A lot of them are doing demonstration boards during the school year for different types of baking or are using these different skills as service projects as well.”

