Dozens come together to vigil organized in the wake of violent Charlottesville rallies

The face of 32-year-old Heather Heyer’s looked on from a couple of last-minute signs brought to the rally, organized just hours before the event. Others carried signs crying “Disarm Hate” and “Love Trumps Hate” in big bold letters. Heyer was killed Saturday when a car plowed through a group of peaceful protesters and injured dozens.

Abbey Mann, who organized the event, said she is disheartened and disgusted to see white supremacists organize themselves. She said the supremacists have been empowered by the election of President Donald Trump. Mann said she was glad to see dozens of people crowding the Founders Park amphitheatre on such short notice.

“It’s is amazing to see so many of you stand up here today and say ‘no,’ so thank you,” she said to the crowd. “I am here today because love is love, because black lives matter, because climate change is real, because women’s rights are human rights and because hate cannot win.”

The vigil follows several others organized in Founders Park by activists. Vicki Powers, a representative of Moms Demand Action, and her friend, Kim Ward, found themselves with another batch of signs condemning hate and violence.

Ward, who lives in Rogersville, said she decided to come to the event as soon as she learned of it due to her personal ties to Charlottesville. She gets treatment for her brain tumor there and has grown fond of the place. Ward said she was heartbroken when news of the violence erupting in the city began to spread.

She began to speak of the small-town feel she gets every time she goes to the University of Virginia for regular treatments and the kindness that exudes from the Charlottesville community members.

“It just breaks my heart that people can come and tear that precious little town apart,” Ward said before the vigil began. “It just did something to me, it was like Sandy Hook all over again.

“No one should instill that fear into anyone.”

Several speakers took to the megaphone, including former teacher and local activist Michelle Treece. In addition to speaking at the vigil, Treece also celebrated her 57th birthday Sunday, and prepared to speak to the crowd on just a few hours’ notice, about hope.

“In 57 years on this planet, racism hasn’t gone anywhere and I don’t expect it to go anywhere,” Treece said. So the first thing about hope, I have no hope that racism is going to go away, and that’s the truth from my heart as a black woman.”

She challenged the crowd to talk to people who are different than them, asking members to sit down with someone and share their experiences.

“You’re never going to experience that in your heart what it’s like to wake up in the morning and be a black woman, or wake up and be a member of whatever group you’re in because it’s different,” she said. “It doesn’t make it right or wrong, but it’s different, and you have to have an understanding and an appreciation of that difference.”

