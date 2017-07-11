Katie Eberling trains for 2018 Winter Olympics

Katie Eberling has recently started training at the Olympic Training Center at East Tennessee State University. For the past few years, she has been working to become a pilot for the U.S. bobsledding team. After months of training and competing until January, the Selection Committee will make its final choices for who will be among the team at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

“It takes a long time to be really good at driving,” Eberling said. “For me, I feel like I’m still developing as a pilot and working toward that goal.”

Though she has competed as a brakeman and pusher in many events since first starting the sport, including the Europa Cup in 2011-12 and in both World Cups in 2011-12 and 2012-13, in which the Team USA won bronze, silver and another bronze, the goal was always to eventually be at the front of the Olympic team’s sled.

She collected medals as brakeman with other Olympic bobsledders such as Elana Meyers Taylor, Jazmine Fenlator and Jamie Greubel, but in the year leading up to the 2014 Olympics, she was picked only as an alternate brakeman for the games in Sochi.

But Eberling didn’t give up.

Immediately after returning from Sochi, she began to train even harder. But this time, she was training to become the pilot of the sled.

“I guess I just always had a curiosity about what it would be like to be in the front seat,” Eberling said. “I wanted to be in a little more control, so I decided to go to driving school in March 2014 after the February Olympics. I’ve been driving since that point.”

And the training for Olympic bobsledding is grueling – involving a lot of intense strength training, speed training and mental preparation, according to Eberling. She said a common misconception is that the athletes spend most of their time on the ice, but that often doesn’t start until around October.

“In some ways it's equal parts mental and physical preparation,” she said.

Recently, Eberling has been training with the help of Brad DeWeese, an associate professor of exercise and sport science at ETSU.

“We (mainly) just try to get as fast and as strong and explosive as we can get,” Eberling said. “We also get on push tracks, which is a sled on wheels, or sometimes, (later in the year) an ice push track, where we can replicate our start and work on our timing and technique.”

It wasn’t until around 2010 that Eberling first found an interest in bobsledding. Before then, she was a volleyball player at Western Michigan, where she broke records for most matches and sets played, as well as most kill/dig double doubles.

In 2010, Elana Meyers (now Meyers Taylor), another Olympic bobsledder and recent bronze medalist contacted her, curious to see if she was interested in trying bobsledding. Eberling decided to give it a shot.

“She contacted me right after the Vancouver Olympics. When she was transitioning into the pilot seat, she was looking for a new brakeman to bring into the sport,” Eberling said. “She sent me a Facebook message and asked me if I’d like to give it a try, so I just thought, ‘Why not?’ – and made a leap of faith to go to Lake Placid for the first time in 2011.”

And the sport seemed to fit her well. She said when she was growing up in Chicago, it was clear from a young age that she had the need for speed – and adrenaline. She said it was this aspect of the sport she found to be enticing.

“It’s a pretty cool experience in and of itself, so I think that’s what pushed me to give it a shot – that and the olympic dream,” she said. “I think just dealing with fear management is important too. In our sport, you can make a mistake and end up crashing your head into something. Being able to control that fear and turn it into focus and coming up with tactics that can help you be the best you can be is important.”

According to Eberling, that “fear management” is particularly important. On some tracks, the sleds can reach an upward speed of around 100 mph.

“It’s a lot more violent than anyone would expect. There’s nothing anyone could say to prepare you for your first trip down the track. It takes some adjustment, and it’s definitely an acquired taste,” she said laughing.

Though Eberling believes her chances of making the cut to become pilot in the 2018 Olympics are good this year, she said she is still only a “hopeful.” Until the Selection Committee makes its decision in January, she continues to train harder than ever, in a place Eberling said she has found a lot of athletic encouragement.

“We love being able to be in Johnson City and have access to such great resources and support– it just really provides us with everything we need to be the best athletes we can be,” Eberling said.

To find out more about Eberling’s career as a bobsledder, visit www.teamusa.org/usa-bobsled-skeleton-federation/athletes/katie-eberling.