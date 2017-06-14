House Majority Whip, others shot at congressional baseball practice

Scalise, the House majority whip, was in stable condition at George Washington University Hospital, according to one congressional aide. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

None of the congressmen who represent Northeast Tennessee were present at the practice. Staff for Rep. Phil Roe and Sen. Lamar Alexander said they were both safe. Tennessee Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, who serves the 3rd District stretching from Chattanooga to the Kentucky state line across the Cumberland Plateau, was at the scene.

Fleischmann told the Times Free Press that members of the Republican baseball team were in the final practice before the final game tomorrow. Practice started at 6 a.m., and toward the end of practice, he was stretching at third base and then walked toward home plate. He heard a single gunshot.

"I heard a loud pop," he told the Chattanooga outlet. "All of a sudden multiple shots came out."

Fleischmann said he was not shot, but was injured running from the shooter and diving into the dugout.

President Donald Trump said he was “deeply saddened by this tragedy” and was monitoring developments.

The shooting occurred at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, where lawmakers and others were gathered for a morning practice. Alexandria police said a suspect was taken into custody and “not a threat.”

Rep. Mike Bishop, R-Mich., said Scalise was at second base when he was shot.

“I was looking right at him,” Bishop told Detroit radio station WWJ. “He was a sitting duck.”

Rep. Mo Brooks, an Alabama Republican, said two law enforcement officers were believed to be among the others shot.

Brooks said that Scalise, 51, was down on the ground with what Brooks described as “a hip wound.” The Alabama lawmaker said he colleague “crawled into the outfield, leaving a trail of blood.”

“We started giving him the liquids, I put pressure on his wound in his hip,” Brooks said.

House Speaker Paul Ryan’s office said Scalise’s wounds were not believed to be life-threatening and that a member of the security detail was also shot.

Scalise is the No. 3 House Republican leader. He was first elected to the House in 2008 after serving in the state legislature.

Katie Filous was walking her two dogs near the field when she heard “a lot of shots, probably more than 20.” She said the shooting “went on for quite a while.”

Filous said she saw the shooter hit a uniformed law enforcement officer, who she said was later evacuated by helicopter. She said the officer had gotten out of a parked car, drawn a handgun and shouted something to the gunman, who then fired.

Rep. Jeff Duncan said in a statement that he was at the practice and “saw the shooter.”

“Please pray for my colleagues,” Duncan said.

Earlier reported at 8:39 a.m.

Earlier reported at 8:25 a.m.:

