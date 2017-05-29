Hundreds honor fallen soldiers during ceremony at Mountain Home National Cemetery

Willis threw it back and continued tending to the Marine. Over time, seven more grenades flew into the shell hole.

Willis threw them all back.

A ninth grenade came in, which he again tried to throw back.

“He was unable to get the ninth one out of his hands before it exploded,” Col. Mike Johnson told the crowd Monday during the Memorial Day ceremony at the Mountain Home National Cemetery.

“His body absorbed the blast, saving that Marine that was in that foxhole.”

For his valor, Willis was awarded the Medal of Honor. He is one of 10 Tennessee-born Medal of Honor winners who died in combat, Johnson said. Seven lived in Tennessee and are credited to the state.

Another Tennessee serviceman, Greeneville-native Sgt. Elbert Kinser, threw himself on a Japanese grenade during the Battle of Okinawa in 1945, an action that ended his life but saved the lives of the men in his immediate vicinity. Kinser also received the Medal of Honor.

“These are medal of valor winners that we must never forget, and all of us have our ways of remembering,” Johnson said, “and on days like this we come to wonderful places to remember our fallen.”

Johnson, the keynote speaker during Monday’s ceremony, formerly served as chief of staff for U.S. armed forces serving in southern Afghanistan. According to organizers, hundreds of veterans and local citizens showed up to commemorate the sacrifices made by men and women who lost their lives in the armed forces throughout American history.

Visitors gathered under large white tents and set up lawn chairs across the cemetery grounds. The Johnson City Community Band performed medleys from each branch of the armed forces, prompting veterans to stand at attention upon hearing their service’s song.

Jim Nelms, the chaplain emeritus of the Rolling Thunder Chapter 4, was in the Air Force for a little more than 20 years and served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He helped lead a procession of motorcycles to the cemetery grounds.

“It’s difficult for civilians to understand what a veteran is, especially one that has been in a war zone and seen his friends and those around him pass away,” Nelms said. “It’s not an easy thing to talk about ... and when you see something like that or you’re a part of it, you cannot forget it. We don’t even try. We just want to pay our respects and try to give some sort of thanks to repay those that gave this country what it is today.”

Two Gold Star mothers and a Gold Star family were also in attendance and laid a ceremonial wreath on a stand behind the speaker’s lectern.

“On Memorial Day, our sense of patriotism is particularly strong,” said Jeny Walker, director of Mountain Home National Cemetery, during an address to the crowd. “I do not know what is like to walk into the field of battle like so many of you. I cannot know what it is like for a family to sacrifice like so many of yours have. I’m a mother. I can’t imagine what it is like to lose a child.”

During the ceremony, members of the Patriot Guard Riders and others stood at attention in a line along the back of the crowd. Each member of the makeshift phalanx carried an American flag, which was planted firmly at their side.

In the middle of his speech, Johnson held up two small glass vials for the audience to see. One contained black sand from the island of Iwo Jima, and the other contained tan sand from the Mariana Islands.

“These sit on my desk to help me remember the Pacific theater and the loss of life and the pain and struggle that occurred there,” Johnson said.

He then held up a slab of concrete — a piece of the Berlin Wall. One side was white and gray. On the opposite side, the free side, there was color.

“That in itself tells a story,” Johnson said. “It helps me remember the European Theater of Operation in World War II and the sacrifices made by so many for so long so that we can have the country that we do.”