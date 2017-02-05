Fans of Patriots, Falcons or just a good game gather at bars, restaurants

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was looking for a record fifth win in his career, while the Atlanta Falcons sought their first Super Bowl win in Super Bowl LI in Houston.

But what they got was another first — the first overtime game in the history of the Super Bowl as the Patriots won 34-28.

At 50Fifty Sports Tavern and Wild Wing Cafe, the atmosphere was tingling with both die-hard fans of the Patriots and Falcons and spectators who just wanted to see a good game. 50Fifty patrons were vying for prizes throughout the night from Holston Distributing Co. at the end of each quarter, such as coolers, helmets and a grand prize Kubota rough-terrain vehicle.

While many made their claim for either the Falcons or the Patriots heading into the game, many spectators stayed loyal to their respective NFL teams and sported various jerseys from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Tennessee Titans.

“I’m just hoping for a good game either way,” Jarrod Wootten said, “I’m not a Falcons fan, I’m not a Patriots fan, I just hope it’s not a blowout and I hope it’s a good game.”

Friends Crystal Wootten and Sara Lawson found themselves on opposite sides for the evening. Wootten, who said she was rooting for the Patriots, said she did so because she wanted to see Brady take home that Super Bowl record, while Lawson said she preferred rooting for underdogs.

“I’m not really a Patriots fan, I just really hope to see (Brady) get the five wins,” Crystal Wootten said. “I guess I just have a lot of respect for him.”

The Falcons’ first touchdown brought a crashing cheer in Wild Wing Cafe, showing the majority of spectators to be rooting for the Falcons, including Ben Arnold. As someone who pulls for regional teams, Arnold said he hoped and believed that Atlanta would win.

“(Brady’s) been on top for some time,” Arnold said. Arnold said he hoped the Falcons would take the limelight after flying under the radar all year. “He’s a good quarterback, one of the best of our time, but I do think Atlanta will win.”

