JCP Week in Review, January 20 - VIDEO

As Trump readies himself to enter our nation’s highest office, hundreds of thousands have descended upon Washington. While there will be a sizable number of supporters for the inaugural ceremonies, there will also be a larger group on hand this weekend to peacefully protest the exchange of executive powers from our current, soon to be former, President Barack Obama.

Along with the thousands on hand for the Constitutional recitation, there are planned demonstrations all day, as well as a Women’s March on Washington planned for the weekend that could see millions attending. All of this should make for an interesting news cycle.

Police accounts and court stories are abundant in local news, as shootings, arrests, and sentences make our headlines.

Benjamin Wade Bond was arrested Wednesday in Fall Branch after shooting himself in the leg during an altercation with his girlfriend’s father, and then fleeing the scene in order to drive himself to the hospital.

Quinno Assoon, a Los Angeles resident on the run from felony sex crime charges was arrested Wednesday afternoon, Washington County deputies say.

Assoon is wanted by the Los Angeles Police Department on charges of lewd sexual act with a child, and was being held at the Washington County Detention Center until he could appear in General Sessions Court Thursday.

And then there is the sentencing of Jamarcus Jackson. Jackson was found guilty in the 2014 shooting death of DeShaun Greer in a downtown parking lot. Greer, a popular King University basketball player was killed after a night out at the Battery, and his brother was wounded as well.

Judge Stacy Street handed down a 40-year sentence to Jackson on Tuesday, calling him a dangerous person and citing his history in his decision as well. To find out more about his history, and to read an in-depth piece that details the entire history of this case, check out Becky Campbell’s article on our website.

In closing, some good news from our region. Gray Gray wrote a great article this week about a group of people who too often go unrecognized. Tuesday evening, though, those people received some recognition.

27 people received recognition as four groups of firefighters, EMS personnel and residents were given Lifesaving Awards for their actions that prevented four deaths over the past 10 months.

To read their stories, visit our website and log on to leave a comment of your support for what they do in our communities.