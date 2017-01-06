Snow disrupts inaugural events in North Carolina

6:45 p.m.

Elected officials led by North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper have been installed to their jobs in a public ceremony rearranged because of an impending winter storm.

Cooper, who took the oath of office Friday, was scheduled to be sworn in during ceremonies scheduled for Saturday, and additional outdoor ceremonies were expected to bring thousands to Raleigh to watch. But the forecast led inaugural planners to move the events indoors to the city’s auditorium. Ultimately, those events were scrapped as well.

Instead of giving his inauguration speech outdoors Saturday, Cooper’s speech will be televised.

The governor also declared a state of emergency in advance of the storm, which could drop up to a foot of snow on portions of the state.

3:25 p.m.

Snow-slickened roads in Tennessee are being blamed for hundreds of fender benders and other non-injury accidents around Nashville, some involving school buses.

The National Weather Service in Nashville said snowfall Friday morning ranged from a quarter of an inch to about 2 inches of snow.

Metro Nashville Police say they received more than 300 non-injury crash calls between 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Friday, with more reported outside the city.

On Friday, Nashville public school officials decided at 5 a.m. to hold the day’s classes, though many surrounding school districts were closed or on a delayed schedule. Within hours, weather conditions worsened, and at 8:20 a.m., the Nashville district announced early dismissals.

On the roads, authorities say, some school buses got into “minor fender benders.”

2:15 p.m.

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has declared a state of emergency to grapple with an oncoming winter storm.

Haley signed an executive order Friday to deal with potential snow and ice. It will remain in effect through midnight Sunday and does not affect schools or government offices.

The order puts the state’s emergency operations plan in effect. It allows state agencies access to equipment from the National Guard that can be used to treat and clear blocked roads and puts National Guard members on duty to assist.

Governors in Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina have already declared states of emergencies.

12:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service has downgraded the forecast for central and southwest Mississippi, posting a winter storm warning that now predicts up to 2 inches of sleet and snow over the region.

In Jackson, Mississippi, the downtown area was emptying, leaving deli owner Steve Long looking at lowered business.

Long said he called some employees and told them not to come to work when the first sleet shower hit after 7 a.m. Friday.

He said one of his two stores was offering only a limited menu, but said some food was too far along when weather worsened, so he completed a pot of chili and other items.

He said “I knew I’d sell chili, if nothing else.”

11 a.m.

Shipping giant FedEx says delays are possible for packages being delivered across the country Friday due to winter weather that has swept through its home base in Memphis, Tennessee.

The company posted a statement on its website saying FedEx Express experienced “substantial disruptions” at its Memphis hub overnight due to winter weather.

The company says “potential delays are possible for package deliveries across the U.S.” with a delivery commitment of Friday.

FedEx says it is “committed to provide service to the best of our ability.” The company uses Memphis International Airport to send packages from its hub by air.

Customers can check the status of their shipments on fedex.com, or they can go to FedEx Service Alerts. Customers also can also contact FedEx Customer Service.

11:40 a.m.

Delta Airlines has canceled 350 flights ahead of a winter storm bearing down on Atlanta, home of Delta’s global headquarters and the world’s busiest airport.

Delta said it had canceled the flights “pre-emptively” ahead of the storm.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport spokesman Reese McCranie said the airport will never close, and will remain open through the wintry weather.

McCranie said crews will keep all runways, taxiways and roads open.

10:15 a.m.

Sleet began falling across central and northern Mississippi after dawn Friday.

Schools and colleges mostly opened Friday, but some are dismissing students early.

Some ice is sticking to the elevated interchange of Interstate 55 and Interstate 20 in Jackson that’s the heart of Mississippi’s highway system. “The Stack,” as it’s known locally, is notorious for icing in winter weather.

Farther north in the state, mostly snow is falling.

Some Mississippi suburbs of Memphis, Tennessee, reported 2 to 3 inches of snow by mid-morning.

10:00 a.m.

North Carolina’s governor says he’s signing an emergency declaration for all of the state’s 100 counties ahead of a snowstorm expected to sweep the Southeast.

Gov. Roy Cooper said at a Friday news conference that the declaration was being drawn up for him to sign. He said the declaration will allow authorities to move equipment around the state more easily.

Cooper urged people to stay off the roads during what’s expected to be “a significant snow event.”

He said the state Department of Transportation has up to 1,900 trucks available. He said National Guard members are also on standby.

8:30 a.m.

Schools, government offices and businesses are closed throughout much of Arkansas and Oklahoma as a winter storm delivers snow to the Southern Plains.

In Oklahoma, forecasters are expecting 2 to 4 inches of snow in the central part of the state, prompting the closure of schools, universities and businesses. In Arkansas, a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 3 p.m. Friday as snow continues to fall along the Interstate 40 corridor in the central part of the state.

Meanwhile, in the Texas Panhandle, 5 to 7 inches of snow are in the forecast through Friday afternoon.

The wintry precipitation is part of a larger storm system that is expected to intensify as it makes its way east. Winter storm warnings are in effect for several Southeastern states.

7:50 a.m.

Much of South Carolina expects to see ice, sleet or snow this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for 14 counties in the northwestern portion of the state from Friday evening to Saturday morning. A winter storm watch is in effect for three counties in the northeast.

Forecasters say up to 7 inches of snow could fall in the Greenville-Spartanburg area. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall around Lancaster and Chesterfield. Up to 3 inches of snow could fall north of Columbia. One or 2 inches of snow are possible around Darlington, Dillion and Marlboro counties.

Transportation department crews are already spreading salt and sand on highways in Upstate and plan to begin in the central part of the state later Friday.

7:30 a.m.

Crews have moved trucks and dozens of road workers from south Georgia to the northern part of the state to help clear roads of snow.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says many workers on Friday began working 12-hour shifts, as up to 4 inches of snow is expected in parts of the state.

The agency says that statewide, it has 1,900 employees on call and more than 380 pieces of snow removal equipment.

Authorities say they also have 54,030 tons of salt, 65,460 tons of gravel, and 450,000 gallons of brine — a mixture of salt and water used to treat roads.

In DeKalb County, one of Georgia’s largest counties near Atlanta, officials say they have 110 cots available for employees who will work 16-hour shifts if necessary.

7:05 a.m.

Virtually all of North Carolina is expected to see snow this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for most of the state for Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon. A winter storm watch is in effect in a few areas. Only the southeastern corner of the state is not expecting snow before the storm moves through.

Snowfall is expected to range from about 1 inch around Lumberton to as much as 9 inches around Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Durham and Raleigh. As much as 7 inches could fall from Asheville to Charlotte.

Bitterly cold temperatures are expected to follow the snow.

Utilities are making plans to deal with power outages. No problems were being reported early Friday.

Transportation department officials are spreading salt and sand on many roads.